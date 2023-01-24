Willie Nelson turns 90 years old in 2023, and to celebrate, he'll be the guest of honor at an all-star, two-day birthday concert. The event takes place April 29 (which is Nelson's actual birthday) and April 30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Dubbed Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, the celebration will feature performance from Miranda Lambert, the Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Orville Peck and many more.

Of course, the birthday boy himself will hop on stage, too, and a press release for the event promises "once-in-a-lifetime performances" and "unforgettable collaborations" during both nights of music.

Nelson's diverse musicality is on full display in the lineup of Long Story Short, and performances from the Americana world, including acts like Margo Price, Rosanne Cash, Allison Russell, Sturgill Simpson, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff, Charley Crockett and Tyler Childers.

A handful of rock, pop and rap stars are also on the bill for the birthday party, including Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Leon Bridges, Edie Brickell, Norah Jones, the Avett Brothers, Warren Haynes, Beck, Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, the Lumineers and Neil Young. Young and Price are both board members on Farm Aid, along with Nelson. Additionally, two of the country star's musical sons — Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, aka Particle Kid — will also perform.

More artists are expected to be added to the bill in the weeks ahead.

"I can't think of a better way to celebrate my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends, and of course, the fans who made this all possible," Nelson reflects in a statement. "It's an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue."

Packages for the two-day event will go on sale to the general public on Saturday (Jan. 28). Capital One Visa and Mastercard credit and debit card holders will have access to a special pre-sale starting Wednesday (Jan. 25) at 10AM PT. For more information, visit the event's website.

In recent years, Nelson has released a new album annually, typically around the time of year of his birthday. This year, he's a little ahead of schedule: His next album project, a tribute to songwriter Harlan Howard called I Don't Know a Thing About Love, has been announced for release on March 3.