A luxurious Nashville home owned by the McBee family from TV's The McBee Dynasty is for sale, and pictures show an ultra-modern property that's truly one of a kind.

The McBees have listed their 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 2,805-square-foot home in Nashville for $1,589,900.

The stunning property features a massive mural that will be familiar to viewers of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys. The reality television show follows patriarch Steven McBee and his family, who run the McBee Farm & Cattle Company in Missouri.

The elaborate residence offers a unique wall fountain that's the first thing guests see when they walk up, but the interior decor is just as unique, using bold colors, textured walls and very modern light fixtures to create an over-the-top luxury residence that the family has been renting out as a popular Airbnb.

The main floor of the four-level house centers around an open concept in which the main living room, dining area and kitchen all flow into one another, with oversized windows allowing plenty of natural light and spectacular views of downtown Nashville.

The primary suite is one of the main highlights of the McBees' Nashville home, featuring a built-in custom closet, a spa-like bathroom with a deluxe walk-in shower, a balcony that offers sweeping views of the Nashville skyline and more.

The rest of the home is just as impressive, with other highlights including:

Multiple balconies and outdoor areas.

A 2-car garage with additional storge and its own sink and refrigerator.

A gas fireplace.

Laundry facilities on two different floors.

A rooftop lounge with its own bar area.

The property is ideally situated just minutes from Broadway in downtown Nashville, close to restaurants, clubs, shopping and an almost endless number of entertainment and night life choices.

According to online property sites, the asking price for the jaw-dropping property breaks down to $567 per square foot and a monthly payment of $9,875.

Heather Smith from Benchmark Realty holds the official listing on the McBee family's spectacular Nashville home.

Christina Haack's beautiful Nashville farmhouse.

