Steve McBee is hopeful he'll be able to shorten his prison sentence, with help from U.S. president Donald Trump. The reality star is in the process of applying for a full presidential pardon.

Steve McBee from McBee Dynasty Sentenced to 24-Month Imprisonment

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys patriarch is currently serving 24 months in a federal prison in Yankton, S.D. following his self-surrender on Monday (Dec. 1). His sentencing stems from a federal crop insurance fraud case that McBee pleaded guilty to in 2024.

In addition to his prison term, the farmer is expected to pay $4,022,124 in restitution.

Sentenced: Steve McBee from McBee Dynasty Will Serve 24-Month Prison Term

Has Steven McBee from McBee Dynasty Been Pardoned by President Trump?

Whether or not McBee will be pardoned by President Trump has yet to be seen. He is in the process of filing his application and seeking advice wherever he can.

"I've been meeting with pardon attorneys," he reveals to People. "We're putting everything together to fill out the application and turn everything in. It's a long, drawn-out, extensive process."

Poster for The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys Peacock/IMDB loading...

"I'm very hopeful that the pardon could take place based on the details of the situation," he continues. "I feel so privileged that I even have the avenue to do that. I'll be so glad just to get the pardon application filed, and whatever happens, happens."

McBee Dynasty's Steven McBee Seeks Presidential Pardon Advice from Todd and Julie Chrisley

Should McBee receive a presidential pardon, it won't be the first time a reality television star has received such gift. Most recently, Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie from Chrisley Knows Best were pardoned from their prison terms in May. The two were found guilty of tax fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States in 2022.

Freedom for Her Parents: Savannah Chrisley Breaks Down Over President Trump's Election Victory

Per People, the McBee Dynasty cast member has consulted the Chrisleys about the pardon process after being connected by a producer from the show.

"So many people out there don't have anybody to help them, and Todd really picked up that torch," McBee explains. "Certainly, after being helped, you want to pay that forward."

"I mean, I'm not even out of my situation yet, but with that said, I'm like, 'I will absolutely find that avenue to help other people when I'm done with my situation."

Bravo via YouTube Bravo via YouTube loading...

Will McBee Dynasty's Steve McBee Be Pardoned?

Presidential pardons can take some time to be processed and granted.

In the case of the Chrisleys, their sentencing was given in Nov. 2022. Their request was made in Feb. 2025 with the full pardons being given the following May by President Trump.

Did McBee Dynasty Cover Steve McBee's Case on the Show?

While McBee was a part of season one of the McBee Dynasty, he was absent from season two due to the ongoing investigation. His sons, however, had to deal with many of the repercussions of his arrest and the aftermath, which was shown on television.

A season three of McBee Dynasty has been confirmed at Bravo. Fans can expect to see the sons carrying on and caring for the family business per usual as well as some insight into McBee's sentencing.

Love television? Check out the most binge-worthy shows for country music fans.