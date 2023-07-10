It's America's most-loved dessert — a treat that represents American culture — and has long been a standalone at McDonald's: Warm apple pie.

Nothing beats the feeling of finishing your whole Big Mac Meal, then unboxing that slightly warmed box and digging into your own personal-sized apple pie.

But the fast food chain has added a sibling to the apple pie for a limited time, the Cookies & Crème Pie. It is available now in certain test markets across America.

User @snackolator on Instagram boasts of having tried one of these delicacies and has also released some information on where you can find them.

"So far I've had messages to say it's in Oklahoma, New Jersey, and Ohio and I would imagine that *most* markets around the country will see these, but with McDonald's pies it seems like there are always a few areas that don't get them for whatever reason," the user says.

A sweep of the comments section from this post is a mix of good and meh from people. Some are excited to try the cookies and cream dessert, some are upset that they post the calories on the packaging, saying they know it's not healthy, so why make us aware of that?

Others are not so impressed, craving the nostalgia of the original McDonalds apple pie and asking for the original recipe to come back.

@zd_thelegonerd writes: "How is that less calories than an apple pie?"

@jeffreymeaves89 says, "I work for McDonald’s… Can’t wait to try!"

@eeuphoric.ig adds, "IF THIS IS TRUE. ONE OF THE BEST DECISIONS THE US MCDONALDS HAS MADE IN A WHILE"

McDonald's USA confirms to Today.com that in select areas of the country, its new Cookies & Crème Pie will be available starting July 14 (on a limited run).

A few lucky people in random cities have seen the treat on their local McDonald's menu already and have been nice enough to share unboxing videos:

For the rest of us in cities that aren't seemingly on the test rollout of the pie, we will have to just live vicariously through those who do have the honor of ordering this pie royalty, and keep our fingers crossed it shows up at our neighborhood McDonald's soon, too.

