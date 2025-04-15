Megan Moroney just met Keith Urban for the first time, and she revealed that she had one regret about the situation.

Moroney was playing to her sold-out crowd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville recently, where you know anything can happen — and did.

Keith Urban showed up backstage to meet the "Am I Okay" singer, and let's just say that she was not okay.

Moroney posted a carousel of pictures to her TikTok of her first "Big Girl" tour landing in Nashville this past weekend, with the first picture being with Urban himself, backstage with a tell-all caption.

Moroney wrote, "I forgot to tell Keith Urban that Blue IS my favorite color. I have regrets."

Moroney is of course referring to Urban's hit song, "Blue Ain't Your Color," and her set and theme of her Am I Okay Tour is that of blue, so her regret has merit.

Urban is on the list of artists that most country artists would like to get to meet or work with, so the fact that he just decided to show up at her concert, not to perform, but to support shows that he is not only a fan of Moroney's, but just of country music and Nashville in general.

It's not easy to just get a random visit from the "Somebody Like You" singer, with his touring schedule, family life and splitting time between here and Australia, Urban doesn't usually enjoy too much downtime.

Other photos that highlight Moroney's time in Nashville over the weekend include pictures of her performing, sound checking, meeting fans and with other artists backstage who either are opening for her or came out to support her, like Urban did.

From the looks of the comment section of the TikTok that Moroney posted, fans had a wonderful time at her show in Nashville.

