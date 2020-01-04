Michael McDonald is selling his spectacular house in Hawaii, and from the looks of the photos, it's well worth every penny of its high price tag.

The Doobie Brothers singer and solo artist has listed his 2,700-square-foot home in Maui's Lahaina for $3,850,000. That price actually includes two houses; in addition to the main property, McDonald's listing features a smaller guest cottage on the slightly more than two-acre property.

The main house is a beautifully appointed ranch style home with a master suite and two additional bedrooms. The two bathrooms feature granite, onyx vessel sinks, tile and river rock showers. The house also boasts a separate office.

The floors are cherry wood, and the kitchen features granite countertops, maple cabinets, crown molding and a gas range. The combined living and dining rooms feature vaulted ceilings, and they open to a wraparound porch that covers the back of the house, with spectacular views of gardens, as well as the mountains, ocean and skyline. The main house also features a 70-foot lap pool. Both the interior and the exterior of the house feature eye-popping views in every direction.

A separate driveway leads to the guest cottage, which includes two bedrooms and a spacious porch of its own. The lush tropical acreage features coconut palms, mangos, plumeria and tropical greenery, a perfect place for McDonald to unwind from the stress of touring.

The music legend has links to country music; in 2014, he worked with the Doobie Brothers on Southbound, a tribute album featuring the members of the band recording new versions of their classic hits with some of the hottest acts in country music. Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band, Charlie Worsham, Sara Evans, Jerrod Niemann, Vince Gill and more participated in the project, and McDonald and the Doobies also rocked the CMA Awards that year.

Karen Williamson at Maui Earth Realty holds the listing for McDonald's Hawaiian retreat.