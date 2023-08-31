Michael Ray's newest breakup song relies on a theme that notched him his most recent No. 1 hit. "Spirts and Demons" with Canadian country singer Meghan Patrick finds him seeking salvation in an endless glass of bourbon.

The concept worked with "Whiskey and Rain," a slightly more uptempo hit from 2020-21. The new song — penned by Allison Veltz, Michael Tyler and Alexander Palmer — is much darker.

Both artists take ownership of the desperation that follows heartbreak. "But gettin' over you drunk is the only thing about us lasting forever," they sing in separate verses.

Related: Rate Country Music's Top 40 Songs

The country fan will feel that lyric as it repeats on the radio this fall and winter.

Musically, "Spirts and Demons" is structurally traditional, with both artists taking a verse before they come together to close the chorus two times. Patrick gets to show off the power of her voice toward the very end, but overall the song stops short of being a true vocal showcase for her. The pain she's messaging will be remembered, however.

Did You Know?: Meghan Patrick is married to country hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny. She's notched several Top 20 hits on Canadian country radio charts.

Listen to Michael Ray (Feat. Meghan Patrick), "Spirits and Demons":

Michael Ray (Feat. Meghan Patrick), "Spirits and Demons" Lyrics:

I thought goodbyes, smoky dives and barstools / Would all go together / I thought bourbon on the rocks / Bartender pit talks would make it all better / I thought these late nights would work out / Blur out that ring on the dresser / But gettin' over you drunk is the only thing about us lasting forever.

Chorus:

Spirits and demons won't bring no healing / Ain't no miracle at the bottom of the bottle I'm drinking / It's just a buzz on a broken heart barely beating / Gas on a fire mix it with whiskey and you leaving / Spirits and demons.

I done the Fridays my friends say is the right way / To drown out the voices / But they get louder in the morning / And wasting that red wine feels pointless / And I thought these late nights would work out / And blur out the cologne on your sweater / But gettin' over you drunk is the only thing about us / Lastin' forever, and ever, and ever.

Repeat Chorus

Gettin' over you drunk is the only thing about us / Lastin' forever, and ever, and ever.

Repeat Chorus

Gettin' over you drunk is the only thing about us / Lastin' forever, and ever, and ever.

attachment-Spirts and Demons Warner Music Nashville loading...