Mickey Guyton delivered an inspirational message of hope and positivity with her performance of "I Still Pray," as part of the lineup of PBS' A Capitol Fourth Independence Day special.

Backed by a live band, Guyton performed her sweeping power ballad live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, as crowds of fans decked out in their Fourth of July finest swayed and sang along to the music, lit-up cell phones in the air. Guyton got all gussied up for the occasion, too: She wore a floor-length black ensemble with a gauze cape and colorful, firework-inspired patterns.

The singer's "I Still Pray" performance was one of several appearances she made onstage during the A Capitol Fourth special. She also hosted the show, and kicked off the event with a performance of the national anthem.

2022 marked the second year running that Guyton performed at PBS' A Capitol Fourth, and it was her first year as show host. In the days leading up to the event, she expressed her excitement about getting to help celebrate the Fourth off July, which she says "was always one of my favorite holidays." She even brought her husband, Grant Savoy, and their 16-month-old son, Grayson to the event, saying that holding her son and getting to watch the fireworks together was something she was looking forward to the most.

After the show, Guyton shared a group photo of herself with several of her fellow A Capitol Fourth performers, including R&B and pop legend Gloria Gaynor and blues mainstay Keb' Mo'. She also shared a sweet shot of her husband looking on adoringly as she walked out of her trailer ready to take the stage — "Find someone who looks at you like ..." she wrote — plus a "mood board" of snapshots of her various A Capitol Fourth looks.

Guyton's outfits for the special also included a stunning, intricately-detailed red dress, which she wore to perform the national anthem at the top of the show, as well as a glittery, long-sleeved silver ensemble. Her Instagram stories show a series of fun behind-the-scenes moments from the event, including a piano jam session between her fellow performers Emily Bear and Darren Criss.

The 2022 special was the 42nd annual A Capitol Fourth event to air on PBS. An all-genre variety of performers graced the bill, and Jake Owen also repped the country genre as part of the lineup.

