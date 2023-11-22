Mickey Guyton to Host the 2023 National Christmas Tree Lighting Special

Mickey Guyton is the host of this year's National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, an annual tradition at the White House in Washington, D.C. The event has taken place ever since President Calvin Coolidge's administration celebrated the holiday season in 1923.

In 2023, the tree lighting will also feature a host of musical performances from the Ellipse at the White House as well as the President's Park. Guyton will perform in addition to hosting the show. Other performers include Dionne Warwick, St. Vincent, Joe Walsh, Darren Criss, Samara Joy, Ledisi and Reneé Rapp.

Presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, the Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Nov. 30, and it'll air Dec. 15 at 9PM ET/PT on CBS. It'll also stream live on Paramount+.

Guyton's Christmas spirit is overflowing this year: This fall, she put out a duet rendition of "Christmas Isn't Christmas" with legendary rocker Michael Bolton.

"It's freaking Michael Bolton," she gushed to CMT recently, when asked how the collaboration came together.

"He's one of the most iconic people," Guyton continued. "I have no idea how it happened. I just got a call saying, 'Michael Bolton wants to do a Christmas song with you,' and I was like, 'Yeah.' It's Michael freaking Bolton. That's the quote."

Guyton and "Michael freaking Bolton" will get a chance to perform their song onstage this holiday season. Before Guyton heads to D.C. to host the Tree Lighting Ceremony, she's joining him for a performance of "Christmas Isn't Christmas" on Disney+ and Hulu's holiday special, "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration." That event airs Nov. 26 at 8PM.

