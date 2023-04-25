Miranda Lambert Makes Her Favorite Bunny Cake for Her Stepson: ‘It’s Our Tradition’

Miranda Lambert's new cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen, is part memoir, part recipe treasure trove and part family scrapbook: Along with the recipes from Lambert's own kitchen, it's filled with memories of the singer's mom and grandmother, and the special meals she's shared with family and friends over the years.

Now, Lambert's passing on those traditions to the next generation. While promoting her new book on CBS Mornings, Lambert explained that one particularly memorable recipe — a sheet cake in the shape of a colorfully decorated Easter bunny — holds a special place in her family traditions, both past and present.

"You know what, I've been making that bunny cake — it's the first picture in the whole book. I made it for the first time I think in second grade," the singer recalls. "I literally make it every Easter."

To really get the visual across, CBS Mornings' resident chef brought out his rendition of Lambert's bunny cake recipe, featuring a smiling white bunny rabbit with licorice whiskers, chocolate Hershey's kisses eyes and a gum drop border.

"It's super fun, and it's a feel-good thing," Lambert says as she compliments the chef's bunny cake.

"I've been making it since I was a little girl. Two Easters ago, with my whole band and crew — we're all adults. But I make the bunny cake," she continues. "And my stepson's four-and-a-half, and I make the bunny cake with him now. So it's really, it's our tradition. This whole book is about carrying on traditions and making memories."

Lambert's stepson is her husband Brendan McLoughlin's child from a previous relationship. He was just an infant when Lambert and McLoughlin got married in early 2019, and the singer has kept that part of her family life pretty private in the years since, though she has said that she's enjoying life with a child as part of her family.

Y'all Eat Yet? went on sale on Tuesday (April 25). Elsewhere in her CBS Mornings interview, Lambert — who is currently a free agent after leaving her longtime label home, Sony, in mid-March — said that new music is on the way, including some exciting collaborations.