Miranda Lambert hit the golf course with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and for the first time ever, she had to use a sand wedge for a tricky shot. It turns out that for her whole life, she had thought it was called something completely different.

Lambert posted a slide of videos and pictures to her millions of Instagram followers, where she captioned it:

"Life lately… Whatchall been doin? By the way…. slide 1 was my first bunker shot ever. Thanks @brendanjmcloughlin for documenting my first time using a sand wedge. The whole time I thought yall were saying sandwich, which would be way more fun. I suck at golf. But still tryin new things in my skort!"

Imagine watching The Masters on TV and one of the golfers asking their caddy to hand them a sandwich when they get stuck in a bunker! Hilarity would surely ensue.

But there is something about the way Lambert calls a sand wedge a sandwich that is frankly just adorable.

Lambert is used to taking tequila shots, not bunker ones, but she had a skort on and had some fun while landing in said bunker, so it ended up fine.

Based off the other slides in the singer's post, it looks like she has also been living it up with Brendan and her animals on their farm. Posing with some of her horses, Lambert looks most at home and in her comfort zone.

Also, Lambert proves she is just like the rest of us, as the second-to-last slide is a picture of some Dairy Queen chicken strips, Texas toast and fries.

