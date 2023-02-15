Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett Lead Lineup for First-Ever Beach It! Fest

Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Miranda Lambert have been announced as the headliners for the inaugural Beach It! Festival, a three-day event scheduled for late June 2023 in the Virginia Beach Oceanfront nearby Chesapeake, Va.

The three superstars will lead a main stage bill that also includes Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Brothers Osborne, Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore, Cole Swindell and Hailey Whitters. Also slated to perform are Megan Moroney, Jameson Rodgers, Nate Smith, Lily Rose and Alana Springsteen. Dee Jay Silver will take the stage in between sets.

Beach It!'s first year will also feature a second, "Next From Nashville," stage, where festival-goers can catch performances from Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Tyler Braden, Ben Burgess, Pillbox Patti and more up-and-coming acts.

More performers are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.

Tickets to Beach It! 2023 go on sale to the general public starting Feb. 21. Fans have the option to purchase a three-day package or single-day tickets, and VIP options will be available, too. Additionally, the festival will offer a special presale for locals and military service members on Saturday (Feb. 18) from 10AM-4PM ET. That presale will offer tickets with no service fees. Three-day passes start at $249.

The first-ever Beach It! Fest is set to take place June 23-25, 2023.