Despite being the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and racking up countless awards and accolades, superstar Miranda Lambert is still just a girl from East Texas.

Lambert hasn't forgotten her roots, and she certainly hasn't forgotten her family.

The country singer recently took some time off to have lunch with her maternal grandfather, Marion Hughes, whom she calls "Paw Paw." She documented the moment on social media with a pair of selfies, which was a tad confusing for her elderly Paw Paw.

"Selfie’s with paw paw," Lambert writes in the caption. "He has the best stories and the best sense of humor. We were both laughing in pic 2 because he said 'Who is taking the picture ?' I said me ... it’s a selfie."

"He bought me my first pair of cowgirl boots and my first cowboy hat when I was 8. Guess he knew back then I was gonna be a country girl forever. Love you so much Paw Paw Hughes(my mamas daddy). Best lunch date ever," she adds.

Lambert has posted about her family in the past. One year, on Veteran's Day, she shared photos of Hughes and her paternal grandfather, Leroy Lambert. Both are veterans who served in the the military.

It's nice to see the "Strange" singer making time for her loved ones in the midst of her busy schedule. Lambert launched her Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo, in September and has more runs of the show scheduled into April 2023.

The country singer is also making more time for herself these days. She and her husband Brendan McLoughlin took a month off to travel the country in an Airstream with some friends over the summer.