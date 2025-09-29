Morgan Wallenmakes a cameo in the new Battlefield 6 video game trailer — but his character is eliminated just 19 seconds in.

The official Battlefield 6 trailer dropped yesterday, featuring country superstar Morgan Wallen, actor Zac Efron, and NBA star Jimmy Butler.

At the start of the clip, Wallen, Butler, and Efron appear fully armored and armed with rifles as they drop into a battlefield and prepare to fight.

Wallen is identified as the squad’s “Support” role. Early in the trailer, he cocks his rifle and, in his distinct Southern drawl, says, “Soundcheck.”

As the group of unlikely killers strides confidently into battle, Efron says, “Okay boys, we’re here to do one thing.”

Just 19 seconds later, Wallen and his crew are blasted off the face of the earth — as if they were never there.

Wallen posted the entire clip on Instagram to his more than 9 million followers, and the comments section quickly lit up.

One comment drawing plenty of attention reads, “Oh my God, I might need to start playing video games now!!!”

Another fan wrote, “Should have showed you longer,” referring to the fact that Wallen’s character is killed just 19 seconds into the trailer.

Wallen also posted another clip of him where he says, "FOr the bad guys out there...Yea, I'm the problem."

The details on his live-action character are impressive — like the “MW” guitar strap that doubles as a rifle sling.

Battlefield 6 drops Oct. 10, and fans are speculating that Wallen will be a major part of the rollout.

According to Parade, Morgan Wallen's net worth is $35 million.

There’s no evidence that Wallen is a big gamer like fellow country artist Kane Brown, but since he appears in the commercial, we can assume he’ll at least give Battlefield 6 a try when it comes out.

