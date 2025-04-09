Morgan Wallen Confirms Something Big About His Album With Just Two Words

Morgan Wallen is continuing to roll out information and track details about his upcoming new album, I'm the Problem.

The newest tidbit the singer dropped didn't come in the form of any official announcement or unveiling — in fact, it was a simple reply to a fan on X — but it's a huge detail.

"Please please PLEASE confirm 'What I Want' is a duet," the fan begged.

"You haven't yet sang with any female artists on any of your first three albums so PLEASE tell me this is the case."

Wallen shot back with just two words: "Indeed sir."

It's not clear whether Wallen was confirming a male-female duet specifically, or simply that "What I Want" will be a collaboration with another artist.

But either way, his response makes "What I Want" the latest in a list of growing collaborations the singer has planned for the track list of I'm the Problem.

When he performed on Saturday Night Live at the end of March, Wallen teased tracklistings for nine of the new songs off the album — a reveal that got largely overshadowed by his abrupt and controversial exit at the end of the episode.

One of those songs was "What I Want," listed as track No. 4.

Wallen revealed at the time that the song had a featured collaborator, but he didn't offer any clues as to who is singing with him on the song, or whether it's a male or female vocalist.

Two more duets got teased during that reveal: One, "Number 3 and Number 7," sits at track No. 17. Another, "Come Back as a Redneck," is track No. 21 (Wallen shared a snippet of "Come Back as a Redneck" shortly after his SNL appearance, but the preview didn't give away the identity of his duet partner).

While Wallen has done duets with Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Hardy, Post Malone and many more artists, his fan is right: He's never had a major collaboration with a woman.

The closest he's come to a hit male-female collaboration is probably his song "Thought You Should Know," which was written by Miranda Lambert.

Wallen's I'm the Problem album is due out May 16.