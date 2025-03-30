Morgan Wallen returned to the stage of Saturday Night Live on Saturday night (March 29), delivering two performances that were -- well, kind of full circle.

When he released "Smile" back on New Year's Eve -- signalling the official beginning of the musical chapter associated with his upcoming album, I'm the Problem -- Wallen shared a music video where he was performing at a late night show. Amid all the flashing lights and cheering fans, he still seemed troubled and lonely, and he chose a haunting ballad to sing instead of one of his uptempo hits.

That scene almost played out in real time when Wallen took the SNL stage in New York City on Saturday night. The singer set a moody tone with his performance of his album's title track, a heartache ballad called "I'm the Problem."

With his backing band obscured by shadows, Wallen sang in front of a montage of photos and memorabilia from his career, including tour posters, press sheets, tickets and more. They were all tacked up on a wall with detective-style red string connecting a web between them.

But maybe the most eye-catching moment from his time on SNL came when Wallen returned to the stage to sing a second song, "Just in Case."

He was on the same stage, but this time, the focus was on an old television in the middle of the set, which was tuned to static when Wallen first started performing. But as he sang, that static turned to a black screen with "Morgan Wallen Broadcast Corp."written across it in white, and it went on to display what appeared to be some of the titles on I'm the Problem.

Wallen hasn't revealed the full track list of his new album yet, though he has said that there will be a whopping 37 songs on the project.

According to the titles that he teased during SNL, quite a few of those tracks are duets. In total, Wallen named nine new songs, three of which appeared to feature other artists. However, all those artists names were blacked out.

In between track title reveals, the screen read "No Signal."

Here Are the Titles Morgan Wallen Revealed During His SNL Performance:

No. 2: "I Got Better"

No. 4: "What I Want" (feat. _______)

No. 8: "Skoal, Chevy and Browning"

No. 14: "Where'd That Girl Go"

No. 15: "Genesis"

No. 17: "Number 3 and Number 7" (feat. _______)

No. 21: "Come Back as a Redneck" (feat. _______)

No. 34: "LA Night"

No. 35: "Miami"

I'm the Problem is due out on May 16. Wallen has already teased or released several of its songs, including "Lies Lies Lies," his single "Love Somebody" and a song he wrote for his young son called "Superman."