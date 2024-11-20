‘Taste of Country Mornings’ Show Makes Their CMA Awards Winner Picks — Who’s Taking Home a Trophy?
The CMA Awards highlight the biggest names in country music, and predicting this year's winners is gonna be tougher than ever. With names like Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen and Post Malone nominated, who knows what will happen!
Wallen is leading the pack with seven nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year for his collaboration with Post Malone.
First-time nominee Post Malone has four nods, proving he's already got a solid foothold in country music. Wilson, a standout from recent years, continues her momentum with multiple nominations, including one for Female Vocalist of the Year.
Wood and Nicole from Taste of Country Mornings are throwing their picks out there before the big day. Let's see what they think is going to happen:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll -Wood's pick
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen -Nicole's pick
Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves -Wood's pick
Lainey Wilson -Nicole's pick
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs -Nicole's pick
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton -Wood's pick
Morgan Wallen
New Artist of the Year
Megan Moroney
Shaboozey -Wood's pick, Nicole's pick
Nate Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman
Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well
Luke Combs, Fathers and Sons -Wood's pick
Chris Stapleton, Higher
Cody Johnson, Leather
Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel -Nicole's pick
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))
Parker McCollum, "Burn it Down"
Cody Johnson, "Dirt Cheap" -Wood's pick
Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen), "I Had Some Help" -Nicole's pick
Cody Johnson, "The Painter"
Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"
The CMA Awards will air live on November 20 from Nashville, broadcasting on ABC and streaming on Hulu. The show starts at 8PM ET.