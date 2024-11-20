The CMA Awards highlight the biggest names in country music, and predicting this year's winners is gonna be tougher than ever. With names like Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen and Post Malone nominated, who knows what will happen!

Wallen is leading the pack with seven nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year for his collaboration with Post Malone.

First-time nominee Post Malone has four nods, proving he's already got a solid foothold in country music. Wilson, a standout from recent years, continues her momentum with multiple nominations, including one for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Wood and Nicole from Taste of Country Mornings are throwing their picks out there before the big day. Let's see what they think is going to happen:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll -Wood's pick

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen -Nicole's pick

Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves -Wood's pick

Lainey Wilson -Nicole's pick

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs -Nicole's pick

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton -Wood's pick

Morgan Wallen

New Artist of the Year

Megan Moroney

Shaboozey -Wood's pick, Nicole's pick

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well

Luke Combs, Fathers and Sons -Wood's pick

Chris Stapleton, Higher

Cody Johnson, Leather

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel -Nicole's pick

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))

Parker McCollum, "Burn it Down"

Cody Johnson, "Dirt Cheap" -Wood's pick

Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen), "I Had Some Help" -Nicole's pick

Cody Johnson, "The Painter"

Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"

The CMA Awards will air live on November 20 from Nashville, broadcasting on ABC and streaming on Hulu. The show starts at 8PM ET.