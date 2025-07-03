Major Restaurant Chain Wildly Offering Mountain Dew Mixed With Beer

A major restaurant chain here in America, Buffalo Wild Wings, has teamed up with the beloved soft drink Mountain Dew to offer a limited run of the Mountain Dew Radler.

Per Keg Works, a Radler is a beer blended with lemonade, sparkling lemonade or lemon-lime soda.

Who knew they needed Mountain Dew beer in their life?

You probably aren't raising a hand, but more of an eyebrow over this odd mix of drinks, but it might just be crazy enough to have to go out to a location near you and give it a shot — or shall we say, a pint?

Here's where it gets even more interesting.

Nation's Restaurant News reports that the Mountain Dew Radler will combine half Dew and half Goose Island Wild Herd Kölsch, a beer that is made for and sold exclusively at Buffalo Wild Wings.

By mixing the Mountain Dew that is widely available with the Goose Island Wild Herd Kölsch, the chain has essentially created a one-of-a-kind mix that the average Joe can't make from stuff bought at the grocery store.

As to why Buffalo Wild Wings decided on going in this interesting direction, CMO Tristan Meline says, "Buffalo Wild Wings is the go-to hangout spot with your friends this summer. We wanted to add something to our drink menu that is both refreshing and uniquely B-Dubs."

If you dare let your taste buds go on this journey, you better get your tail in gear and head to Buffalo Wild wings, as this exclusive Mountain Dew Radler is only available nationwide until Aug. 19.

