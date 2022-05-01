Carrie Underwood Tributes Naomi Judd: ‘Country Music Lost a True Legend’

Carrie Underwood is among the many country artists, friends and fans who turned to social media to remember Naomi Judd after her death on Saturday (April 30).

"Country music lost a true legend," Underwood wrote on Twitter after Judd's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, broke the news of her death in a statement to the Associated Press and online.

"Sing with the angels, Naomi!!!" Underwood added. "We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today."

Judd died on Saturday morning outside of Nashville at the age of 76 after a long struggle with mental illness. The exact circumstances of her death have not been made public.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," her daughters' statement reads. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi Judd shot to fame alongside Wynonna Judd as one-half of the mother-daughter country duo the Judds, who scored a long string of hits that included 14 No. 1 singles over the course of their career. They had experienced a resurgence in recent months due to their impending induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, which is set to take place on Sunday (May 1). Judd died just one day before they were to receive that honor, and Wynonna Judd has decided to go forward with her appearance at the induction ceremony on Sunday, per the family's wishes.

Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young expressed shock and sadness over Naomi Judd's death in a press statement late Saturday, and he confirmed the ceremony would go forward.

"Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history," he states (quote via Billboard). "Her triumphant life story overshadows today's tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds' official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure."

The Judds had announced their Final Tour in early April; they were slated to hit the road on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids and wrap a month later in Nashville. Naomi and Wynonna Judd gave their final public performance as the Judds on April 11, 2022, performing "Love Can Build a Bridge" at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

