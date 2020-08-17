Poll: What’s the Best Nelly Country Collaboration?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

While listening to some new country with my Taste of Country Nights co-host, Amber, we stumbled across the new Jimme Allen EP, which contains a song with rapper Nelly.

We were first introduced to Nelly in the country music community when he did the song "Over and Over" with Tim McGraw. Then, after that one, was the huge pop/country remix of "Cruise" remix with Florida Georgia Line. Nelly then covered Thomas Rhett's song "Die a Happy Man" and most recently he is featured on the "Cool Again" remix with Kane Brown.

Out of all the country collaborations that Nelly has been a part of, my personal favorite is the "Cruise" remix with Florida Georgia Line.

Tell us what your favorite Nelly country collaboration is, and then find all his latest country grammar below.

Nelly (Feat. Tim McGraw), "Over and Over"

Nelly Covers Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man"

Florida Georgia Line (Feat. Nelly), "Cruise"

Kane Brown (Feat. Nelly), "Cool Again"