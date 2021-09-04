Nelly’s Next Album Will Feature the Women of Country

Nelly's new crossover album isn't the only country collaboration the hip-hop legend has in the works.

In an interview with Country Now, Nelly says that Heartland — a nine-track effort that features Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, and Jimmie Allen, along with a slate of rising country stars including Breland and Blanco Brown — is the first of a pair of planned albums.

"This album here, we’re looking at the first part of a two-part series," Nelly states. "If you look at this one, there is no female representation on this album. So, part one was me with the guys, and part two will be with the ladies of country music."

Referring to the women of country as "fierce," Nelly says that part two, which he hopes to release early next year, will require him to bring a different energy into the studio.

"When I am with the guys, we are kegging, beering, trucking, smoking and hanging out," he confesses. "I’m going to have to bring my A-game pretty much when it comes to dealing with the ladies because they are not going to play around with Nelly. They are going to bring it, and I am definitely looking forward to it."

On Wednesday (Sept. 1), the multi-platinum selling rapper became the first hip-hop artist to headline CMT's Crossroads series. CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends featured an electrifying rendition of Nelly's single "Country Grammar," with Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland each taking a verse. Florida Georgia Line emerged later in the show to assist Nelly on "Lil Bit," their third collaboration with the rapper and the lead single off Heartland.

