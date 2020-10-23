Nelly and Florida Georgia Line are back together again, for a new track led by the rapper. The two acts dropped "Lil Bit" on Friday (Oct. 23).

With a dance-ready beat and a little bit of twang, "Lil Bit" fits comfortably within Nelly's catalog, and furthers FGL's lengthy list of out-of-genre collaborations. He takes the lead on much of the track, with Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley offering call-and-response-style vocals and handling the chorus:

"She said, 'Take me to the country, show me where you're from' / I said, 'Shawty, you gon' love me, we gon' have some fun / I'll break out my big wheel and you can climb on up' / Girl, I think you a big deal, now show your boy some love / Just a lil' bit ... We gon' have some fun / Just a lil' bit ..."

“Music brings all types of people together, and this ... is a dope track that merges my hip-hop style with [Florida Georgia Line's] country style once again," Nelly says, "and I hope it will draw both hip-hop fans and country fans to it."

Per a press release, "Lil Bit" comes from a forthcoming country-influenced EP from Nelly, The Heartland. Further details about that project have not yet been made available.

Nelly and FGL first teamed up in 2013, for a remix of the duo's diamond-certified, record-breaking debut single, 2012's "Cruise." The rapper joined Hubbard and Kelley on their Smooth Tour in 2017 and, in 2019, teased that they were executive producing a new EP of his; it's unclear if The Heartland is that project.

Nelly is far from a stranger to country music, having previously collaborated not only with Florida Georgia Line, but also with Tim McGraw (2004's "Over and Over"), Jimmie Allen (2020's "Good Times Roll") and Kane Brown (2020's "Cool Again"). He's also released a cover of Thomas Rhett's hit "Die a Happy Man."

This fall, Nelly is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Country Grammar, with a vinyl reissue of the record.