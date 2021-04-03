Poll: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in April 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

All this time off of the road this past year or so has made for some great writing and recording of country music, and all the albums are starting to pile up. This is good for people like you and me; we get a ton of new country albums coming every month in 2021.

April is gearing up to be a big month for country music album releases. There are a few that I personally am so excited for.

April 9: Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here Deluxe Album is coming our way and as a big Luke Bryan fan, I'm super stoked because this album will have six new songs on it.

April 16: Eric Church, Heart

April 20: Eric Church, &

April 23: Eric Church, Soul

Eric Church has a triple album coming out this month, all in a span of one week's time. There is going to be so much Eric Church music to listen to, it's going to take some time. In fact, Eric said he hasn't written anything since he wrote the stuff for this triple album, because he needed to take a mental break.

Also, on April 23: Justin Moore, Straight Outta the Country is coming our way. It will feature his current hit, "We Didn't Have Much," as well as an acoustic version of the song.

One of my all-time favorite country music artists, Thomas Rhett, is dropping some new music on April 30: Thomas Rhett, Country Again, Side A. If you're a Thomas Rhett fan like me, any new music from him is certainly welcome.

Other albums coming out in April:

April 2: Canaan Smith, High Country Sound

April 2: John Schneider, Truck On

April 30: Ashley Monroe, Rosegold