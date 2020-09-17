Nicole Kidman was unable to attend the 2020 ACM Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Sept. 16), but she was still watching as her husband, Keith Urban, hosted the show. The actress turned to social media to share a video of herself gazing lovingly at Urban on her laptop from the other side of the world.

"Wishing I was there, but streaming @KeithUrban on the #ACMawards here in #ByronBay," Kidman writes to accompany a brief Instagram video of herself beaming at her laptop screen as her country superstar husband delivers a speech about how country music is about community and can offer a sense of healing.

Urban was the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year heading into the ceremony on Wednesday night, which he hosted from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Other segments of the show aired from the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, a unique approach that was dictated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the guidelines of social distancing.

In addition to his hosting duties, Urban also teamed with Pink to give the world debut performance of their new collaboration, "One Too Many," during the 2020 ACM Awards. The song appears on his upcoming new album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which is due out Friday (Sept 18).

Kidman is also staying busy. According to People, the reason she could not join Urban in Nashville on Wednesday is that she is currently filming her new series, Nine Perfect Strangers, in Australia.