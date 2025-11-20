If Noah Kahan’s Music Is a ‘Snooze Fest,’ Sweet Dreams

If you’ve ever found yourself napping to the sound of Noah Kahan’s voice… he’s genuinely honored.

The "Dial Drunk" singer had a perfectly on-brand response to fans (or critics?) who’ve called his music a “snooze fest.”

In an Instagram Stories post shared on Thursday (Nov. 20), Kahan made it clear he’s not offended — if anything, he’s flattered.

“When people call my music a snooze fest I take it as a compliment,” he wrote over a photo of himself lying in bed (naturally).

Noah Kahan / Instagram Stories Noah Kahan / Instagram Stories loading...

Kahan continued, “Because to me, going to an actual snoozing festival sounds fun and restful.”

Read More: Why Kelsea Ballerini Picked Noah Kahan for ‘Cowboys Cry Too’ [Listen]

“Everyone there just sleeping side by side, refreshed and ready to go after my two hours are up,” he added.

Sleepy? Maybe. Successful? Absolutely.

Kahan, 28, may not be writing lullabies, but his music has definitely struck a chord with listeners — especially in country-leaning spaces.

He’s collaborated with Zach Bryan on “Sarah’s Place,” teamed up with Kelsea Ballerini for “Cowboys Cry Too,” and traded verses with Kacey Musgraves on “She Calls Me Back.”

His 2022 album Stick Season sparked a wave of new fans drawn to his raw lyrics, warm production, and folk-country blend — sleepy or not.

Kahan is currently teasing a follow-up album, that, from the sound of things, is nearly done.

Read More: Noah Kahan Quietly Raises Millions for Mental Health

Until then, fans will just have to keep looping Stick Season — whether for heartbreak, healing, or, apparently, naps.

Snoozing Through Stadiums

Earlier this year, Kahan wrapped his We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour, a massive 32-date North American run that closed with a sold-out show at Fenway Park in Boston.

He also brought the tour through the U.K. and Europe, sharing the stage with Mt. Joy and other special guests along the way.

“This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams,” Kahan wrote at the time. “But you have made them all possible.”