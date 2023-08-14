Old Dominion are expanding their Memory Lane EP into a full project, with help from a couple of special guests.

Blake Shelton will make a cameo on the twangy and carefree album-closing "Ain't Got a Worry." Old Dominion front man Matthew Ramsey says Shelton himself picked that song out of a batch they sent him, after the artists had been tossing around the idea of working together on a track.

"When Blake started talking about us, it was a little surreal. But it was also cool. [Bandmate] Trevor [Rosen] had co-written [Shelton's 2015 single] 'Sangria,' which was a big hit for him, so it wasn't completely crazy to ask him to join us on a track," Ramsey explains. "We sent some songs over, and he picked 'Ain't Got a Worry'... Funny thing is, if we'd really looked at the songs, of course he did. That's exactly how Blake lives."

Old Dominion actually put two versions of "Ain't Got a Worry" on their new album: A solo version of the song comes in at track 14, then reprises as a Shelton duet at the end of the record.

For another track called "Can't Break Up Now," the group tapped rising act Megan Moroney, and artist that Ramsey says the group admires for her sharp songwriter's perspective.

"Megan's a really intuitive singer, but she's also a very smart songwriter — and she came at this song from what was being said, how the melody rises, and kind of blew our minds!" he raves. "I think we all loved the way she creates a song, her sense of how notes flow, but she's both songwriter/singer who came in and pushed this song to almost a scene in a movie."

Old Dominion's full Memory Lane album will more than double the original eight-song EP, extending the project to a total of 18 tracks. Memory Lane is due to arrive on Oct. 6.

Old Dominion's Memory Lane Album Tracklist:

1. “Stay Drunk”

2. “A Million Things”

3. “Memory Lane”

4. “Different About You”

5. “Can’t Break Up Now” (with Megan Moroney)

6. “I Should Have Married You”

7. “Both Sides of the Bed”

8. “How Good Is That”

9. “Some Horses”

10. “Easy To Miss”

11. “Sleep Without Drinking”

12. “Beautiful Sky”

13. “Love Drunk and Happy”

14. “Aint Got A Worry”

15. “Easier Said With Rum”

16. “Hot Again”

17. “Freedom Like You”

18. “Ain’t Got A Worry” (with Blake Shelton)