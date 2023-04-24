American Idol revealed its 2023 Top 12 contestants on Monday night’s (April 24) episode, and Oliver Steele is in.

Immediately after the results, Steele took to the stage for a victory version of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One.” The hopeful definitely put his own twist on the iconic country song, as he strummed along adding some soft rock elements that fall inline with his musical leanings.

Throughout his performance, Steele encouraged the audience to clap along and help him celebrate his newfound position. His interpretation of the song earned Steele a standing ovation, with country judge Luke Bryan giving nods of approval.

When it was time for a post-performance debrief with host Ryan Seacrest, Steele took a moment to reflect on what his journey has been like so far.

“I keep proving myself wrong, I keep second guessing myself, and I think it’s about time for that to stop," he says. Seacrest let Steele know that he agreed with the singer’s revelation before sending him to relax in the “Victory Zone.”

Contestants who didn't initially advance to the Top 12 were left to hang in the balance until the end of the show, when judges were able to save two of them. This meant that out of the 20 contestants that started the night out, eight were sent home.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

