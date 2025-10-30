As the weather starts to cool down and we enter tailgating season in the U.S., Pabst Blue Ribbon and technical outerwear clothing brand 686 have teamed up to revolutionize the drinking game with a jacket featuring a built-in beer cooler.

Picture this: You're tailgating in the parking lot outside of your favorite team's stadium, and instead of hauling around a cooler the whole time, you can hop from tailgate to tailgate with your hands free... all while carrying at least 12 ice-cold beers with you.

A full 6-pack of beer can fit in the back of the jacket, which is fully insulated and waterproof to keep your beers cold and your back dry. The front pockets of this bad boy are also waterproof-lined and can support a couple of beers each.

This gentleman on Instagram shows just how perfect this jacket is for a tailgater.

686 and PBR thought of everything with this thing, even including an attached bottle opener, so you can literally wear an entire party and carry nothing.

Another great aspect of having all of your beer in your jacket is that it is hidden from sight. This can be beneficial for multiple reasons.

One being that you don't have to share beers with others, because they won't know you're carrying. Another being that you can quite possibly sneak beers into a place where coolers are not allowed (I'm just sayin').

Where was this beer cooler jacket when I was in college hopping from party to party, carrying a cooler that felt like it was 50 pounds?

Where Is Pabst Blue Ribbon Brewed?

Blue Ribbon is brewed all over U.S. as the company recently announced that Anheuser-Busch InBev will be the contract brewer for Pabst. That means they will brew Pabst beers on their behalf, at any one of their many breweries across America.

When Is Tailgating Season?

Tailgating season in America kicks off in September and goes throughout the entire football season, into winter.

