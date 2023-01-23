Pamela Anderson alleges Tim Allen flashed her — "completely naked" — during her days filming '90s sitcom Home Improvement.

The disturbing allegation is revealed in Anderson's upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela.

In the book, the actress and model claims the voice actor for Buzz Lightyear flashed his genitals at her during Anderson's first day working on Home Improvement in 1991.

Anderson was just 23 at the time of the alleged incident. Allen was 37.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim [Allen] was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably," an excerpt from the book reads, according to Variety.

However, in a statement to Variety, Allen claims the incident never took place.

"No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," the actor tells the publication.

Despite his not-so-family-friendly past, which includes a stint in prison, Allen famously built a career off of family-friendly roles such as Disney's The Santa Clause and Pixar's Toy Story.

Anderson has yet to comment further on the allegations against Allen. She appeared as "Lisa the Tool Girl" on the first two seasons of the ABC show Home Improvement before she left to focus on other work in 1993.

Through modeling for Playboy and her role on Baywatch, Anderson, who grew up in a small town in Canada, became one of the most recognizable women in the world, as well as a pop culture sex symbol.

Reportedly, other shocking details are revealed in Anderson's book, which is due out Jan. 31.

In the forthcoming memoir, Anderson allegedly shares her thoughts on the controversial Hulu show Pam & Tommy, which was made without her public support or involvement. Lily James and Sebastian Stan transformed into the infamous couple for their respective roles.

"It really gives me nightmares. I didn't sleep last night at all. I have no desire to watch it, I'm not going to watch it. Never watched the tape, I'm not going to watch this," Anderson says in the documentary Pamela, a love story (which drops on Netflix the same day as her memoir), according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Instead, her son Dylan Lee allegedly watched the Hulu show for her.

"Why would you bring something up from 20 years ago that you know f---ed someone up ... [Taking] the worst part of her life, and making a semi-comedy out of it, doesn't make sense," the star's son reportedly says in the documentary.