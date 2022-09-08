Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

Pat Green has been making music for more than 25 years, and he has collaborated with everyone you can imagine — except two people he still really want to work with. I had a chance to sit down with the Texas music icon and we talked about everything from collaborations to how his wife's dad wasn't too fond of him in the beginning of their relationship.

One thing that had me laughing in this interview was when Pat told me how several years ago, he went to write with Chris Stapleton. He was saying how he didn't know too much about who Chris was, even though he had already had some success. He figured it out pretty quickly upon meeting and writing with him.

That led me to the question of who is still on his bucket list of artists to work with. His answer kind of surprised me. He said he would love to work with Dolly Parton one day. He explained how he grew up loving her, and he would love the opportunity to work with her.

Then, he told me he also would love to work with Kacey Musgraves and shows true respect for what she's accomplished. Personally, I think these two collaborations really need to happen, maybe for selfish reasons, as I am a huge Kacey, Dolly and Pat fan. Plus, it just makes sense.

I want to thank Pat Green for stopping by the studio and giving us a great in-depth look into his life and career. Check out Taste of Country Nights, On Demand to hear the entire interview with Pat Green.