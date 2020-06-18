Paul Bogart Keeping Traditional Country Alive in ‘When She Gets a Hold on You’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Paul Bogart's new song is a shot of unadulterated feel-good country music. The singer-songwriter captures the upbeat, sunny vibe of a new love in "When She Gets a Hold on You," which premieres today exclusively with Taste of Country.
The loping, mid-tempo groove of the song provides a refreshing framework for the lyric about a woman whose entrance into a man's life changes his entire perspective on things. The acoustic guitar underpinnings and swelling steel guitar, combined with Bogart's easy, smooth vocal delivery, offer up shades of a young George Strait as Bogart delivers an understated, perfectly-drawn performance, propelled by an arrangement that is equally well-crafted.
"When she gets a hold on you / She just has a way / Of making a full-grown man do things / He swore he never would / Man, that woman's good / You'll be picking wildflowers / Dancing in the rain / You won't mind it / You'll even be smiling / All the while she's tearing your world apart / When she gets a hold on you / Good luck holding onto your heart," he sings in the chorus.
Bogart co-wrote the new song with Farewell Angelina’s Nicole Witt and Trent Willmon.
"'When She Gets a Hold on You' is one of those songs that makes me proud to be a songwriter," he tells us. "I’ve been excited about this song since the day we wrote it and I can’t wait for the world to hear it!"
Bogart is set to release "When She Gets a Hold on You" on Friday (June 19). It follows his previous single, "Never Grow Out of It."
"When She Gets a Hold on You" is currently available for pre-order and pre-save across a variety of digital music providers. For more information about Paul Bogart, please visit his official website, or keep up with him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
