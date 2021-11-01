After airing its 500th episode last week, The Voice returned on Monday (Nov. 1) with yet another round of outstanding performances from its cast of promising stars.

Taking the stage for his Knockout Round performance was Team Blake's Peedy Chavis. The 19-year-old Elvis Presley Impersonator from Georgia — who scored a two-chair turn during his Blind Audition — offered up a memorable take on Joe Cocker’s “Unchain My Heart,” originally recorded by Ray Charles.

The entire Knockout Round didn’t air on the two-hour telecast, but the portion of it that did, proved the song choice fit Chavis' voice to a T.

During practices, the standout told coach Blake Shelton and mega-mentor Ed Sheeran that he chose "Unchain My Heart," "because there have been times in my life, especially when I was in school, where there were things that were tugging at my heart and trying to drag me down. I was just trying to unchain it and get away from it. That’s soul music, and I love all of it."

Onstage, Chavis, dressed the part in a leather jacket and slacks, poured all his energy into his performance. He gripped the microphone and showcased his impressive range, hitting a few high notes on the classic hit. He also incorporated a few dance moves into his stage time, sliding across the stage and getting on his knees.

Chavis' opponent for the round was Berritt Haynes, who also gave a powerful performance, despite letting his nerves get the best of him. Delivering a stirring cover of John Michael Montgomery’s version of “I Swear,” Haynes moved the crowd with his emotional delivery, which he dedicated to his grandfather.

After each performance, Shelton shared his reactions before selecting a winner to advance into the Live Playoffs of the competition.

“Peedy, you’re consistent in being you, and that is once-in-a-lifetime,” Shelton said. “Barrett, I feel like nerves played into it today more than it did in rehearsals. So, the winner of this Knockout is Peedy."

“Peedy is an absolutely incredible entertainer, and that includes singing and his stage presence. It’s no question that he won that Knockout. He’s my bold prediction for the finale,” Shelton later added.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

