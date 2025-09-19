Twenty five years ago, Phil Vassar released the ultimate parenting song. Now, he is sharing the full story about the morning he wrote "Just Another Day In Paradise."

Phil Vassar was a successful songwriter before beginning an artist career in 2000.

"Carlene," "American Child" and "In a Real Love" are a few more of his solo hits.

One year ago, he told Taste of Country about almost dying when he had a heart attack and stroke in 2023.

The early 2000s hitmaker is this week's guest on the Taste of Country Nights, On Demand podcast. It's the longest-running uninterrupted weekly country music interview podcast, and starting this month it's available bi-weekly on YouTube.

Referencing the song's title, host Evan Paul basically asks Vassar, is that sarcasm?

Phil Vassar, "Just Another Day In Paradise" Lyrics Uncovered

Phil Vassar is looking back on a chaotic morning that sparked one of his biggest hits.

“It was a funny day,” Vassar says of co-writing “Just Another Day in Paradise” with Craig Wiseman. “He was running late — the funny thing is, somebody was at my front door early in the morning and there was almost a foot of water in my kitchen. My washing machine had flooded … I’m just trying to get to this writing appointment.”

The problem was Vassar was in an old, 1940s home in Nashville and things fell apart just about every other day. Wiseman was having his own issues. He too barely made it because his car was acting up.

“We just kind of took a deep breath and said, ‘Eh, just another day in paradise.’ Let’s write that. Boom!”

Lyrically, the song tells something of a loyal love story. He describes a couple laughing through the highs and lows of life with most people interpreting "Just Another Day In Paradise" as "I wouldn't change a thing."

"Well, it's ok, it's so nice / It's just another day in paradise / Well, there's no place that I'd rather be / Well, it's two hearts and one dream / I wouldn't trade it for anything / And I ask the Lord every night, ooh / For just another day in paradise," he sings at the chorus after describing the chaos of a life with small children.

Vassar most certainly would have changed things, on that day at least. Over the next decade he'd remain a consistent hitmaker but he's not done writing and recording.

A 2023 heart attack that required life-saving intervention twice has inspired his next song, "What It Means." Expect it next Thursday (Sept. 25) on YouTube and at all digital streaming platforms.

The 25 Best Country Songs of the Last 25 Years (2000-2024) The best country songs of the last 25 years were felt and heard. Commercial impact was a factor, but emotional impact is what separates these songs from others released in the 2000s.

Technically the century began in 2001, but we reached back to 2000 to summarize this list of top songs. Alan Jackson is the only artist with two songs, but you'll find 11 Entertainer of the Year winners scattered across a playlist the required several stunning exclusions.

Curious as to why your favorite song missed the cut? Well, there are only 25 spots for the best of 25,000 country song releases. Hard decisions needed to be made! Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes