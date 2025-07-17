Want to Win the Lottery? These Powerball + Mega Millions Numbers Have Hit the Most

Feel like your bank account could use a boost? You’re not alone — and luckily, National Lottery Day (July 17) gives all of us a reason to chase the dream.

New analysis by VegasInsider reveals the most frequently drawn Powerball and Mega Millions numbers of all time.

The odds may still not be in your favor, but hey, you might as well play with a plan.

Powerball’s Hottest Numbers (Since 1997)

20 – drawn 391 times

23 – drawn 371 times

14 – drawn 370 times

2 – drawn 364 times

Also worth a shot: 21, 19, 5, 9, 12, 16.

Mega Millions’ Most Pulled Numbers (Since 2010)

11 – drawn 216 times

10 – drawn 215 times

3 – drawn 211 times

4 & 14 – tied at drawn 196 times

Other MVPs: 9, 20, 15, 2, 6.

Before You Quit Your Job…

Let’s be real: VegasInsider says this is “a scorecard, not a strategy.” Translation? Every draw is still a total toss-up, and no number actually boosts your odds.

But we fully support a little numerology-fueled delusion. On National Lottery Day, there’s no better excuse to manifest that dream mansion (or at least a decent dinner).

Fun Facts + Lottery History

Powerball switched to its current format (1–69 white balls + 1–26 Powerball) in 2015.

Mega Millions just updated in April 2025, now using 1–70 white balls + 1–24 Mega Ball.

Even the “luckiest” numbers offer zero guarantees — but dreaming is half the fun.

So go ahead — grab a ticket, pick your numbers, and if nothing else, now you’ll have something to blame when you don’t win. Looking at you, number 14.