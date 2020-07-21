President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the grieving family of Charlie Daniels in a letter that he sent after the country music legend's death, praising Daniels as "a true American patriot."

Daniels' wife, Hazel, and his son, Charlie Daniels, Jr., turned to social media on Sunday (July 19) to share the letter from Trump, which was typed out on formal White House stationery and bore his inimitable signature at the bottom.

Addressed to Mrs. Hazel Daniels, the letter states as follows:

Dear Hazel: I was saddened to learn of the loss of your beloved husband, Charlie, and send my deepest condolences. Charlie will forever be remembered as a true American patriot, and his contributions to country music will be celebrated for generations. He inspired many Americans with his unyielding support of our brave men and women in uniform. Your husband reminded us that we must honor those who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedoms. Our great Nation depends on artists like Charlie who promote love of country. He will be greatly missed. During this difficult time, the First Lady and I send our prayers to you, your family, and all who loved Charlie. May his music continue to reverberate in the hearts of countless Americans.

"Mr. President, we are honored that you would think of us in our time of grieving," Hazel and Charlie, Jr., write to accompany a photo of the letter. "Thank you so much, @realdonaldtrump."

Daniels died on July 6 at the age of 83 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. Trump turned to social media on July 7 to honor Daniels, tweeting, "We will miss GREAT Country Rocker, Charlie Daniels, who passed away yesterday in Hermitage, Tennessee. My condolences to his wife Hazel, and their family. Charlie is in my thoughts and prayers. I love his music!"

Daniels' best-known hits included "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Simple Man," "Long Haired Country Boy," "Uneasy Rider," "Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye" and many more. He was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry and the Musicians Hall of Fame.

The country music and Southern rock icon was laid to rest on July 10 in a funeral that streamed online, with Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins performing musical tributes in his honor.

Daniels was an avid supporter of the U.S. military, and his family requested that in lieu of flowers, fans make a donation to the Journey Home Project, which Daniels and his manager, David Corlew, founded in 2014 to help address a number of different needs for U.S. veterans.

Visit the organization's website for more information.

