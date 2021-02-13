Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably with the purchase of her new California condo, but she sure hasn't given up any luxuries. The actress, businesswoman and former wife of Elvis Presley has sold her lavish mansion and moved to a splendid condo, and pictures show that she won't lack any of the top-notch amenities she's been used to.

The 75-year-old former Dallas star sold her longtime home, a mansion in Beverly Hills, in December of 2020, the same month she closed on the purchase of her new home in nearby Century City. Presley's new 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condo in an exclusive guarded building comprises 3,242 square feet, and she paid $4.8 million for the property.

The luxury residence is part of a complex that was originally built in 1979, but the unit that Presley purchased recently underwent extensive renovations from KMNelson Design.

The lavish penthouse features white oak floors throughout. The living room is perfect for entertaining, boasting a wet bar and a stone fireplace, while a formal dining room opens onto a balcony. The more casual den has been upgraded with a custom sound system and superior acoustics to serve as a screening room, while the kitchen has plenty of countertop space and top-notch appliances.

The master bedroom boasts a crystal chandelier and an attached bathroom suite with skylights, double vanities, a makeup station and a steam shower, while each of the other bedrooms also features their own attached bathrooms. There is also a powder room in the condo.

Dirt.com reports that Presley will pay $2,951 per month to live at LeParc, which also features elegantly manicured grounds that resemble a private park. Those fees will get her two parking spaces that are deeded to her home, around-the-clock gated security and access to the pool, the clubhouse and tennis courts.

Presley sold her 7-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom, 8,952-square-foot Beverly Hills villa in December for $13 million. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside her lavish new condo, and keep scrolling to look inside her previous estate.

