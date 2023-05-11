Rate Country Music: May 2023

Country music opinions wanted here. The May 2023 Rate Country Music survey also includes results for April's edition. Here are the Top 5 songs, according to you.

No. 5: Bailey Zimmerman, "Rock and a Hard Place"

No. 4: Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

No. 3: Morgan Wallen, "Thought You Should Know"

No. 2: Lainey Wilson, "Heart Like a Truck"

No. 1: Hardy (Feat. Lainey Wilson), "Wait in the Truck"

Starting this month, fan opinion was a full 25 percent of what decided the Top 40 Country Songs. That means your thoughts on Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney and more matter. Additional songs will be added every month, and songs will be deleted when they've been dropped from the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

We chose these Top 20 country songs because they made the Top 20 of ToC's most recent Top 40 Country Songs power rankings. We've published that list monthly for more than a decade, consistently assessing the strength of a song based on airplay and streaming charts, sales and staff opinion.

You'll be asked for some demographic information every time you visit this page. Then you can give a 1-5 score to each of the 20+ songs. Rating them all takes less than five minutes, unless you need to stop to listen to a song you've not yet heard.

We've embedded the YouTube videos for every one of these songs.