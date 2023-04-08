Rate Country Music: April 2023

For the first time ever, Taste of Country readers can formally share an opinion about the top songs in country music. This new Rate Country Music survey asks you to rate 20 country hits from artists including Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll and more.

We chose these Top 20 country songs because they made the Top 20 of ToC's most recent Top 40 Country Songs power rankings. We've published that list monthly for more than a decade, consistently assessing the strength of a song based on airplay and streaming charts, sales and staff opinion.

Related: Top 40 Country Songs for April 2023 [Power Rankings]

Fan opinion was more difficult to gauge, but moving forward, the Rate Country Music poll will be the hub for you to share opinions on which country songs are great and which are .... well, not.

Every time you come back to this page, you'll be asked for a little demographic information. Then you can give a 1-5 score to each of the 20 songs. Rating all 20 takes less than five minutes, unless you need to stop to listen to a song you've not yet heard. We've embedded the YouTube videos for every one of these songs.