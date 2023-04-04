Top 40 Country Songs for April 2023 [Power Rankings]

If you're expecting Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs to dominate the Taste of Country Top 40 Country Songs list for April 2023 because both released albums that are dominating other charts, you'd be right.

The "Last Night" singer has four songs vs. two for Combs, but neither is No. 1 this month. That slot goes to a rising country female that — honestly — has risen. Lainey Wilson's dominance is secure as she nears a second straight No. 1 radio single and her fourth total, if you count collaborations.

Scroll down to find your favorite song or songs and to see who's moved up the most. As always, this list of Top 40 country songs of April 2023 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

New Country Songs, April 2023:

Morgan Wallen, "Thinkin' Bout Me" (Highest Debut, No. 5!)

Luke Combs, "5 Leaf Clover" No. 12

Luke Combs, "Fast Car" No. 21

Bubbling Under:

Top 5 Country Songs of April 2023:

1.Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck” — Wilson's "Heart Like a Truck" remains static at No. 3 this month, but her sales and streaming numbers remain strong, and the ballad sounds great on the radio.

2. Morgan Wallen, "Last Night" — Radio isn't playing "Last Night" and honestly it may never get released as a single. Why promote a song that's already No. 1 in the most important categories? — No. 1 Sales and Streaming!

3. Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place” — If you've been listening to Top 40 country radio, you've barely had the chance to meet newcomer Bailey Zimmerman. His songs fly up the charts too fast!

4. Zach Bryan, "Something in the Orange" — It's been a long, slow climb up radio charts for Zach Bryan's debut, but it's still chugging along as it remains in the Top 10 on sales and streaming charts.

5. Morgan Wallen, "Thinkin' Bout Me" — You'll find four Morgan Wallen songs inside the Top 20 on this list of the Top 40 Country Songs of April 2023.

6. Carly Pearce, “What He Didn’t Do”

7. Tyler Hubbard, “Dancin’ in the Country”

8. Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange”

9. Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know”

10. Morgan Wallen, “Thought You Should Know”

11. Hardy Feat. Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck”

12. Luke Combs, “5 Leaf Clover”

13. Morgan Wallen, “One Thing at a Time”

14. Old Dominion, “Memory Lane”

15. Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor”

16. Parker McCollum, “Handle on You”

17. Sam Hunt, “Water Under the Bridge”

18. Parmalee, “Girl in Mine”

19. Cole Swindell, “Drinkaby” — New Stereotype Broken Album Out April 28!

20. Carrie Underwood, “Hate My Heart”

21. Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

22. Dierks Bentley, “Gold”

23. Scotty McCreery, “It Matters to Her”

24. Dan + Shay, “You”

25. Cody Johnson, “Human”

26. Keith Urban, “Brown Eyes Baby”

27. Jon Pardi, “Your Heart or Mine”

28. Corey Kent, “Wild as Her”

29. Chris Young, “Looking for You”

30. Ashley McBryde, “Light on in the Kitchen”

31. Tim McGraw, “Standing Room Only”

32. Joe Nichols, “Good Day for Living”

33. Justin Moore & Priscilla Block, “You, Me & Whiskey”

34. Shane Profitt, “How It Oughta Be”

35. Russell Dickerson, “God Gave Me a Girl”

36. Hailey Whitters, “Everything She Ain’t”

37. Dylan Scott, “Can’t Have Mine”

38. Thomas Rhett, “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings”

39. Dillon Carmichael, “Son of A”

40. Chayce Beckham, “23”

