This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap.

If you've not yet listened to Megan Moroney's "Tennessee Orange," you really should — if for no other reason than to try to solve the 'are they or aren't they' riddle about her and Morgan Wallen. Talking to SiriusXM, she confirmed the shirt she mentions was his shirt, but beyond that, it's been a wall of silence.

Ms. Moroney checks in at No. 8 in December, making her song the highest debut of the month. Kane Brown, Cole Swindell and Hardy are the more recognizable names at the top of the list. Find your favorite song and then click to listen.

The list of Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022:

40. Breland, “For What It’s Worth”

39. Randy Houser, “Note to Self”

38. Dan + Shay, “You”

37. Chris Stapleton,, “Joy of My Life”

36. Joe Nichols, “Good Day for Living”

35. Hailey Whitters, “Everything She Ain’t”

34. Jason Aldean, “That’s What Tequila Does”

33. Keith Urban, “Brown Eyes Baby”

32. Sam Hunt, “Water Under the Bridge”

31. Miranda Lambert, “Strange”

30. Scotty McCreery, “It Matters to Her”

29. Cody Johnson, “Human”

28. Dierks Bentley, “Gold”

27. Walker Hayes, “Y’all Life”

26. Blake Shelton, “No Body”

25. Brantley Gilbert (Feat. Blake Shelton, Vince Gill), “Heaven by Then”

24. Zac Brown Band, “Out in the Middle”

23. Luke Bryan, “Country On”

22. Gabby Barrett, “Pick Me Up”

21. Parker McCollum, “Handle on You”

20. Tyler Hubbard, “5 Foot 9”

19. Shane Profitt, “How It Oughta Be”

18. Carly Pearce, “What He Didn’t Do”

17. Corey Kent, “Wild as Her” — BIGGEST JUMP! UP 23 SPOTS!

16. Nate Smith, “Whiskey on You”

15. Jimmie Allen, “Down Home”

14. Luke Combs, “Going, Going, Gone”

13. Jackson Dean, “Don’t Come Lookin’”

12. Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”

11. Morgan Wallen, “Thought You Should Know”

10. Jordan Davis, “What My World Spins Around”

9. Hardy Feat. Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck”

8. Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

7. Cole Swindell, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

6. Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

5. Kane Brown With Katelyn Brown, “Thank God”

4. Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck”

3. Jelly Roll, “Son of the Sinner”

2. Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

1. Bailey Zimmerman, “Fall In Love” — TWO MONTHS AT NO. 1!