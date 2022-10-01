This month's list of the Top 40 Country songs is notable for who is at the top, and for the song that jumped 27 spaces to crack the Top 5.

Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and newcomer Bailey Zimmerman help round out the five best songs in country music for October 2022. All five have radio hits that are doing well on sales and streaming charts.

No. 5 is from an artist that's an unknown entity to radio. Zach Bryan's album is a consistent Top 5 on the album charts, and his song "Something in the Orange" has maintained a place near the top of sales and streaming charts since its release. While only cracking the radio charts, we had to recognize the power of this tremendous song.

Scroll down to find your favorite song, and then click any link to listen to one of this month's Top 40 songs.

The list of Top 40 country songs of October 2022 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for October 2022:

40. Michael Ray, “Holy Water”

39. Brett Young, “You Didn’t”

38. Walker Hayes, “Y’all Life”

37. Cody Johnson, “Human”

36. Priscilla Block, “My Bar”

35. Sam Hunt, “Water Under the Bridge”

34. Blake Shelton, “No Body”

33. Corey Kent, “Wild as Her”

32. Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion, “Beer With My Friends”

31. Scotty McCreery, “It Matters to Her”

30. Keith Urban, “Brown Eyes Baby”

29. Chris Stapleton, “Joy of My Life”

28. Parker McCollum, “Handle on You”

27. Jason Aldean, “That’s What Tequila Does”

26. Dierks Bentley, “Gold”

25. Zac Brown Band, “Out in the Middle”

24. Gabby Barrett, “Pick Me Up”

23. Jimmie Allen, “Down Home”

22. Carly Pearce, “What He Didn’t Do”

21. Dustin Lynch, “Party Mode”

20. Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck” — NEW BELLBOTTOM COUNTRY ALBUM OUT OCT. 27!

19. Kelsea Ballerini, “Heartfirst”

18. Thomas Rhett (Feat. Riley Green), “Half of Me”

17. Jordan Davis, “What My World Spins Around”

16. Luke Bryan, “Country On”

15. Russell Dickerson & Jake Scott, “She Likes It”

14. Carrie Underwood, “Ghost Story”

13. Jackson Dean, “Don’t Come Lookin’”

12. Nate Smith, “Whiskey on You”

11. Hardy Feat. Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck”

10. Ingrid Andress W/ Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking”

9. Lee Brice, “Soul”

8. Tyler Hubbard, “5 Foot 9”

7. Kane Brown W/ Katelyn Brown, “Thank God” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

6. Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner”

5. Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 27 SPOTS!

4. Bailey Zimmerman, “Fall in Love”

3. Luke Combs, “The Kind of Love We Make”

2. Cole Swindell, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG!

1. Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”