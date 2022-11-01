The Top 40 country songs for November 2022 includes a brand new name at No. 1. This newcomer has his first chart-topper on Taste of Country's monthly list as a result of strong streams, radio airplay and sales.

Actually, there are three newcomers in the Top 5 on the Top 40 Country Songs for November 2022 list. Sure, you'll find songs from Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan and more. Carrie Underwood makes her latest chart debut with "Hate My Heart" and Lainey Wilson finds two of her songs among the among the Top 20.

They're all chasing Bailey Zimmerman, however. The enigmatic country newcomer has a song called "Fall in Love" that's a warning for doing just that. Fans and the industry are loving this song. Can you find your favorite song on this list of the Top 40 Country Songs of November 2022?

The list of Top 40 country songs of November 2022 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

40. Corey Kent, “Wild as Her”

39. Brett Young, “You Didn’t”

38. Walker Hayes, ‘Y’all Life”

37. Dan + Shay, “You”

36. Chris Stapleton, “Joy of My Life”

35. Randy Houser, “Note to Self” — NEW NOTE TO SELF ALBUM OUT NOV. 11!

34. Parker McCollum, “Handle on You”

33. Dierks Bentley, “Gold”

32. Jason Aldean, “That’s What Tequila Does”

31. Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion, “Beer With My Friends”

30. Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange”

29. Dustin Lynch, “Party Mode”

28. Cody Johnson, “Human”

27. Carly Pearce, “What He Didn’t Do”

26. Carrie Underwood, "Hate My Heart"

25. Luke Bryan, “Country On”

24. Jimmy Allen, “Down Home”

23. Sam Hunt, “Water Under the Bridge”

22. Kelsea Ballerini, “Heartfirst”

21. Blake Shelton, “No Body” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 13 SPOTS!

20. Luke Combs, “Going, Going, Gone”

19. Nate Smith, “Whiskey on You”

18. Zac Brown Band, “Out in the Middle”

17. Tyler Hubbard, “5 Foot 9”

16. Cole Swindell, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

15. Hardy Feat. Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck”

14. Thomas Rhett Feat. Riley Green, “Half of Me”

13. Gabby Barrett, “Pick Me Up”

12. Ingrid Andress With Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking”

11. Russell Dickerson & Jake Scott, “She Likes It” — NEW SELF-TITLED ALBUM OUT NOV. 4!

10. Morgan Wallen, “Thought You Should Know” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

9. Lee Brice, “Soul”

8. Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner”

7. Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 13 SPOTS!

6. Jordan Davis, “What My World Spins Around”

5. Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

4. Jackson Dean, “Don’t Come Lookin’”

3. Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

2. Kane Brown With Katelyn Brown, “Thank God”

1. Bailey Zimmerman, “Fall in Love”