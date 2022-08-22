Tyler Hubbard dropped the entirety of his Dancin' in the Country EP on Friday (Aug. 19), and greeting listeners at the top of the six-track project is the electric title track.

With a driving beat and quick banjo-picking accompanying him, the tune finds Hubbard throwing a dance party in the country with a love interest. The song features clever lyrics with references to the country life, and the contagious beat is enough to make listeners throw their own dance parties.

"I'll take you dancin' in the country / Levis in them low beams / Spin you in some red dirt / Sweet you off of both feet / Out here where the sun sets / Silverado backbeat / You'll never wanna go home and never wanna not be dancin' in the country," he sings.

The song was co-written by Hubbard, Keith Urban, Jon Nite and Ross Copperman, and Hubbard says Urban's contribution offered a unique style to the track.

"He's definitely got his flavor on there, and it kind of added a new element to what I was writing at the time, so it felt really good, and just a cool, fun, uptempo dance song," Hubbard told Taste of Country Nights in a recent interview. "I'm excited to play that one out on tour with him, and who knows, maybe I can convince him to come out and play a guitar solo with me or something."

The Florida Georgia Line star also released a new music video for the lively track, in which he busts a few moves of his own in the country.

Hubbard's Dancin' in the Country EP features five other tracks: "Baby Gets Her Lovin,'" "Everybody Needs a Bar," "Inside and Out," "I'm the Only One" and his current single, "5 Foot 9." The project serves a precursor to his full-length solo album, which will be released on January 27, 2023.

Hubbard hasn't shared a name for the new album or many details, but he did reveal to Taste of Country Nights that he is looking forward to releasing a song about this dad called "Miss My Daddy."

The former FGL duo member is currently gearing up for his opening slot on the fall leg of Keith Urban's Speed of Now World Tour. He will join the tour, which also features Ingrid Andress, on Sept. 3 in Mountain View, Calif.