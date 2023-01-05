Old Dominion&#8217;s ‘Memory Lane’ Is the Most Devastating Kind of Heartbreaker [Listen]

Old Dominion’s ‘Memory Lane’ Is the Most Devastating Kind of Heartbreaker [Listen]

Getty Images

Old Dominion's new song "Memory Lane" is bittersweet defined. A warm, traveling guitar beat drives you to a second verse that lets you down easy. Like the lover singer Matt Ramsey is describing, the beat just keeps on driving after that.

It's the most heartbreaking kind of heartbreaker. There's no hope of a reunion between two lovers. There's nothing to hint that after the sorrow subsides he'll love again. Instead, "Memory Lane" finds a man content in never moving on. A vague melancholy defines him, which is one heck of an unsettling prospect for the romantic.

Like the best country songs, the story unfolds across three minutes — kind of risky in a swipe up society. Ramsey does a great job holding back powerful emotions that would squash the slow, lingering burn of this first taste of a new OD project. In a word, "Memory Lane" is restrained, which is perfect for the scene they're creating.

Did You Know?: Old Dominion's Matt Ramsey, Brad Tursi and Trevor Rosen wrote "Memory Lane" with songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon, whose hits include "10,000 Hours" and "Rich."

Listen To Old Dominion, "Memory Lane":

Old Dominion, "Memory Lane" Lyrics:

If I could buy a house on Memory Lane / I’d put my money down and I’d sign my name / On that little corner lot, where it don’t ever rain / We’d stay good as new, like a fresh coat of paint / You’d be mine in the shine of the front porch light / Yeah I might as well live there baby / That’s where I spend most of my time.

Chorus:
Thinking about those sunsets that bled into jean jacket nights / Those tangled up mornings lost in paradise / Still drunk on the feeling when I close my eyes / You’re pulling me closer, your head on my shoulder / We’d never let go and we’d never be older.

If I could buy a house on Memory Lane / I wouldn’t have to wonder if you missed me the same / I’d be loving as usual, telling you you’re beautiful / I’d be happily delusional.

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Chorus

If I could buy a house on Memory Lane / I’d put my money down and I’d sign my name / On that little corner lot, where it don’t ever rain / And baby me and you would never fade, never fade.

We’d never fade. Never fade, never fade.

Arista Nashville
loading...

Top 22 Country Songs of 2022, Ranked

There are plenty of feel-good country jams on this list of the top country songs of 2022, but the No. 1 song is one of the best love songs of the decade. These 22 songs are ranked by critical acclaim, radio and sales success, and importance to the genre.

Seven of the 22 artists made our Top Country Songs list from 2021, as well, but there are no song repeats. If a song made a previous list (or didn't spend most of its time on the charts in 2022), it's not eligible. So, before you ask where your favorite song is (i.e. Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"), be sure the miss isn't just a technicality.
Filed Under: Old Dominion
Categories: Country Music News, Country Songs
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country