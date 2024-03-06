Old Dominion and Megan Moroney are committed for the long haul in their new song "Can't Break Up Now." The band's lead singer Matthew Ramsey and the country newcomer take on the role of a couple who has officially hit the tipping point of their relationship.

Now, they've come to realize, there is no going back.

The two singers trade lines in the verses of "Can't Break Up Now," detailing just how intertwined their lives have become. He knows the color of her coffee and is pretty sure his dog loves her more than him. Her closet is full of the shirts he bought her and her mama takes his side when the couple is fighting.

If there was a line between where one person ended and the other began, it's been blurred beyond distinction. This leads the pair to one seemingly obviously conclusion ...

"So we / Can't break up now / No, we / Can't break up now," Ramsey and Moroney sing in the simple chorus.

Here Are the Lyrics Old Dominion and Megan Moroney's "Can't Break Up Now":

You know the color of my coffee / Too many t-shirts in my closet that you bought me / At this point, I can't unlearn the things you've taught me / About myself

You pick the music when I'm driving / Your mama always takes my side when you fight me / And these days, my dog likes you more than he likes me / You can just tell

So what am I supposed to, unlisten to every song written? / Take you out of every melody? / You know my secrets, my demons, and I know your weaknesses / All of your doubts and your dreams

Chorus:

So we / Can't break up now / No, we / Can't break up now

I hate the thought of starting over / If you left, I know I'd never get closure / Can't imagine letting anyone get closer / Than you are to me, oh

Yeah, I'll battle this out all night 'till we fix it / If the ship's going down, I'm going down with it / Your friends are my friends / I start where you end / We've got too much history

Chorus

We've come too far and we're in too deep / We love too hard just to let it go

Chorus

So what am I supposed to, unlisten to every song written? / Take you out of every melody?

Chorus 2x

We've come too far and we're in too deep / We love too hard just to let it go

Chorus 2x