The Top 40 Country Songs for March 2023 reflect the format's current mix of traditionalism and genre-blending. It's a fascinating push/pull, with the highest-performing songs finding ways to do both at the same time.

Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman epitomize that right now, so it stands to reason that both have songs ranked high on this month's list. Artists aiming for the sweet, pop-country center between those two extremes are creeping up the chart as those bold enough to plant a flag in one camp or the other (Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson) fly by them.

A "please everybody" approach doesn't work in March 2023.

This list of Top 40 country songs of March 2023 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

New Country Songs, March 2023:

Morgan Wallen, "One Thing at a Time" #14

Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know” #13

Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” (Highest Debut, No. 19!)

Bubbling Under:

Kelsea Ballerini, "If You Go Down (I'm Going Down Too)"

Dustin Lynch, "Stars Like Confetti"

Jackson Dean, "Fearless"

Top 5 Country Songs of March 2023:

1. Morgan Wallen, “Thought You Should Know” — Morgan Wallen dominates the March Top 40 with three songs, including this radio hit. — New One Thing at a Time Album Out March 3!

2. Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place” — If you've been listening to Top 40 country radio you've barely had the chance to meet newcomer Bailey Zimmerman. His songs fly up the charts too fast!

3. Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck” — Wilson's "Heart Like a Truck" remains static at No. 3 this month, but her sales and streaming numbers remain strong, and the ballad sounds great on the radio.

4. Kane Brown With Katelyn Brown, “Thank God” — Expect this song to stick around for a while. Don't be surprised if the couple picks up some awards show love in 2023 as well. — Last Month's No. 1!

5. Luke Combs, “Going, Going, Gone” — Luke Combs is no doubting aiming for a country radio No. 1 this month as his next project drops very soon. — New Gettin' Old Album Out March 24!

6. Parker McCollum, “Handle on You”

7. Carly Pearce, “What He Didn’t Do” — New 29: Written in Stone, Live From Music City Album Out March 24!

8. Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

9. Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” — No. 1 Sales and Streaming!

10. Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange”

11. Sam Hunt, “Water Under the Bridge”

12. Hardy Feat. Lainey Wilson “Wait in the Truck”

13. Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know”

14. Morgan Wallen, “One Thing at a Time”

15. Tyler Hubbard, “Dancin’ in the Country”

16. Shane Profitt, “How It Oughta Be”

17. Dierks Bentley, “Gold”

18. Cole Swindell, “Drinkaby”

19. Old Dominion, “Memory Lane”

20. Cody Johnson, “Human”

21. Scotty McCreery, “It Matters to Her”

22. Keith Urban, “Brown Eyes Baby”

23. Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor”

24. Jason Aldean, “That’s What Tequila Does”

25. Carrie Underwood, “Hate My Heart”

26. Thomas Rhett, “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings”

27. Corey Kent, “Wild as Her”

28. Chris Young, “Looking for You”

29. Parmalee, “Girl in Mine”

30. Justin Moore & Priscilla Block, “You, Me & Whiskey”

31. Joe Nichols, “Good Day for Living”

32. Hailey Whitters, “Everything She Ain’t”

33. Dan + Shay, “You”

34. Brett Young, “You Didn’t”

35. Walker Hayes, “Y’all Life”

36. Jon Pardi, “Your Heart or Mine”

37. Eric Church, “Doing Life With Me”

38. Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton, Vince Gill, “Heaven by Then”

39. Randy Houser, “Note to Self”

40. Kolby Cooper, “Excuses”

