Luke Combs Announces a Massive New Album for Spring 2023

Less than a year after releasing his third studio album, Growin' Up, Luke Combs has an entirely new batch of music in the tank. The singer hopped on social media Monday night (Jan. 4) to share the first details about his forthcoming fourth album.

"New album. 18 songs. March 24," the singer writes in his post. He hasn't provided any more information about the title, tracklist or cover art for the project.

A number of Combs' fellow country stars and musical collaborators chimed in in the comments section to express their excitement, but the only potential clue about what might be on the track list came from a comment from Combs' wife, Nicole.

"SO FIVE LEAF CLOVER OR WHAT," she replied to the album announcement, referencing an unreleased fan-favorite Combs song called "Five Leaf Clover."

It's not clear whether Nicole has some inside intel about whether or not the long-requested song is on the tracklist, or if she's simply just hoping he'll include it on album four. Either way, many emphatic fan responses shared Nicole's enthusiasm about the song.

Combs' last album came out in June 2022, and before that, he was on a schedule of releasing a full-length project every 2-3 years, so it's a bit of a surprise to hear an album announcement so soon. Typically, the country superstar has released deluxe versions of his albums; Growin' Up is the first major-label record from Combs not to be extended with a deluxe version.

But it seems that the singer never planned on Growin' Up getting the deluxe treatment. When he first put it out, he told Billboard he had no plans for an extended version, explaining "I've done it twice now. It's just time to do something else."

Meanwhile, Combs' career trajectory continues to skyrocket. At the 2022 CMA Awards, he was crowned Entertainer of the Year for the second year running. He's continued his stalwart track record of country radio No. 1s over the past year, sending Growin' Up tracks like "Doin' This" and "The Kind of Love We Make" to the top of the charts.

On March 25 — the day after his upcoming fourth album drops — Combs will embark on a massive 2023 world tour, with legs in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Ireland and more international stops as well as in the U.S. Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson and Riley Green are among the opening acts for that trek.