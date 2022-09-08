Luke Combs' 2023 tour will begin in Texas, end in London and include stops in Australia, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and more before he rests. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee's World Tour also includes a considerable North American itinerary.

"The Kind of Love We Make" singer shared dates with fans on Instagram first. He'll play 35 shows spaced across six months, taking a large break at the end of next summer. Combs' World Tour will hit three continents and 16 countries. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Sept. 16.

An eclectic group of country artists will open the tour. Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb will open the American dates (no venues announced yet), while Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman will open the first set of international dates. Pittman is new to American country fans, but he gained fame in Australia on their version of The Voice. For his Blind Audition he chose a cover of Combs' "Even Though I'm Leaving."

Earlier this week, Combs was named as one of five nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year. He's also nominated in the Male Vocalist and Album of the Year categories. Last weekend, Combs began his Middle of Somewhere Tour. Buy tickets here.

Luke Combs' 2023 World Tour Dates:

March 25 ��� Arlington, TX *

April 1 — Indianapolis, Ind. *

April 15 — Nashville, Tenn. *

April 22 — Detroit, Mich. *

April 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. *

May 6 — Chicago, Ill. *

May 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. *

May 20 — Boise, Idaho *

May 27 — Vancouver, B.C. *

June 3 — Edmonton, A.B. *

June 10 — Kansas City, Mo. *

June 17 — St. Louis, Mo. *

July 8 — Tampa, Fla. *

July 15 — Charlotte, N.C. *

July 22 — Foxborough, Mass. *

Aug. 9 — Auckland, New Zealand +

Aug. 11 — Brisbane, Australia +

Aug. 16 — Sydney, Australia +

Aug. 20 — Melbourne, Australia +

Aug. 23 — Adelaide, Australia +

Aug. 26 — Perth, Australia +

Sept. 30 — Oslo, Norway

Oct. 1 — Stockholm, Sweden

Oct. 4 — Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct. 6 — Hamburg, Germany

Oct. 7 — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oct. 8 — Paris, France

Oct. 10 — Zurich, Switzerland

Oct. 11 — Brussels, Belgium

Oct. 13 — Dublin, Ireland

Oct. 14 — Belfast, N. Ireland

Oct. 16 — Glasgow, U.K.

Oct. 17 — Manchester, U.K.

Oct. 19 — London, U.K.

* With Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb

+ With Cody Johnson, Lane Pittman

Meet the Country Babies Born in 2022 Many of country music's biggest stars have welcomed new bundles of joy in 2022. Find out which artists have expanded their family or are expecting babies this year.