Just weeks after revealing plans for his new album Growin' Up — due on June 24 — Luke Combs has announced his Middle of Somewhere Tour. The CMA Entertainer of the Year posted on social media confirming that he will close out 2022 on the road performing for his fans.

"What's up guys, Luke here. I'm super excited to announce the Middle of Somewhere Tour," he says in the online video. "These dates are gonna finish out the year for me."

The "Doin' This" singer has dates scheduled from Sept. 2 through Dec. 10. He is also taking into account that his fans' budgets may be a little tighter this time around.

"And listen, I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple of years. And there's nothing I can do about that, but the one thing that I could do is set the price of my tickets," he shares. "So what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. So these tickets will be priced just as they were the last time you bought tickets."

Jordan Davis will be joining Combs as direct support for the entire trek, while Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson will be splitting dates. The first half of the tour will feature Wade on the lineup, while Wilson will jump on for the second half. Wade is also set to open for Combs on his headlining stadium shows in 2022.

The Middle of Somewhere Tour is a short trek, with just nine stops featuring back-to-back shows in each city. It's safe to say the Charlotte, N.C., native probably doesn't want to be on the road for too long, since he and his wife Nicole are expecting their first child together this spring. Combs does have several festival dates scheduled this summer and a short stint in Canada in November.

Luke Combs' 2022 Middle of Somewhere Tour Dates:

Sept. 2 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 3 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 16 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Sept. 17 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Sept. 22 — Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 23 — Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 30 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Oct. 1 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Oct. 14 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 15 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 — Louisville, Kent. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 22 — Louisville, Kent. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 28 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Oct. 29 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Nov. 4 ��� Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 5 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Dec. 10 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center