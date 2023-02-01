Four new voices shape the Top 5 songs on this month's Top 40. February 2023 is the month for country radio singles meant to power the summer and our chart includes a few of those too.

Cole Swindell's "Drinkaby" stands out as a potentially great summer song, but so too does Tyler Hubbard's "Dancin' in the Country." Both debut on the February 2023 Top 40 Country Songs chart. The month is known for love songs, and country artists are generous in that category, but the party starts now.

See the best songs, the best selling songs and the hottest songs in country music below and click on any link to listen.

This list of Top 40 country songs of February 2023 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

New Country Songs, February 2023:

Old Dominion, “Memory Lane” +29

Tyler Hubbard, “Dancin’ in the Country” +17

Hardy (Feat. Morgan Wallen), “Red” (Highest Debut, No. 10!)

Bubbling Under:

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Chris Young, "Looking for You"

Kolby Cooper, "Excuses"

Top 5 Country Songs of February 2023:

1. Kane Brown With Katelyn Smith, “Thank God” — Up one spot this month, this song seems likely to hold onto radio airplay for weeks to come. Is an ACM in their future?

2. Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange” — Even though "Something in the Orange" is crawling at radio, it's holding fast atop streaming and sales charts. — STREAMING LEADER!

3. Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck” — Lainey Wilson's ballad continues to crow at radio and digital streamers, and on sales charts. There's no sign of burn.

4. Morgan Wallen, “Thought You Should Know” — This future No. 1 might get topped by one of his new songs on the next sales chart. — SALES LEADER!

5. Nate Smith, “Whiskey on You” — Nate Smith's story is one of the best in country music. The former nurse found success the second time around, more than a decade after trying Nashville and flaming out. — RADIO AIRPLAY LEADER!

Top 40 Country Songs for February 2023:

6. Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”

7. Luke Combs, “Going, Going, Gone”

8. Carly Pearce, “What He Didn’t Do”

9. Jordan Davis, “What My World Spins Around” — NEW BLUEBIRD DAYS ALBUM OUT FEB. 17!

10. Hardy (Feat. Morgan Wallen), “Red”

11. Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

12. Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange”

13. Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner”

14. Gabby Barrett, “Pick Me Up"

15. Cole Swindell, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

16. Hardy (Feat. Lainey Wilson), “Wait in the Truck”

17. Tyler Hubbard, “Dancin’ in the Country”

18. Sam Hunt, “Water Under the Bridge”

19. Dierks Bentley, “Gold” — NEW GRAVEL & GOLD ALBUM OUT FEB. 24!

20. Parker McCollum, “Handle on You”

21. Scotty McCreery, “It Matters to Her”

22. Cody Johnson, “Human”

23. Parmalee, “Girl in Mine”

24. Walker Hayes, “Y’all Life”

25. Jason Aldean, “That’s What Tequila Does”

26. Corey Kent, “Wild as Her”

27. Keith Urban, “Brown Eyes Baby”

28. Hailey Whitters, “Everything She Ain’t”

29. Old Dominion, “Memory Lane”

30. Cole Swindell, “Drinkaby”

31. Carrie Underwood, “Hate My Heart”

32. Shane Profitt, “How It Oughta Be”

33. Dan + Shay, “You”

34. Brett Young, “You Didn’t”

35. Joe Nichols, “Good Day for Living”

36. Blake Shelton, “No Body”

37. Randy Houser, “Note to Self”

38. Jon Pardi, “Your Heart or Mine”

39. Dillon Carmichael, “Son of A”

40. Justin Moore & Priscilla Block, “You Me & Whiskey”

